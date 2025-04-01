Spirited Away to My Neighbor Totoro; Top 10 films of Hayao Miyazaki-the creator of ‘ghibli art’
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2025
Here’s a list of top 10 popular film of Hayao Miyazak- the creator of ghibli art
The Wind Rises centers around Jiro Horiksoshi who studies hard to become an aeronautical engineer.
Spirited Away revolves around Chihiro, a ten-year-old whose parents end up in an isolated park.
Howl’s Moving Castle centers around Howl, a wizard who transforms her into an old lady.
The boy and the Heron revolves around a Mahito, a young 12-year-old boy who struggles to settle in a new town.
My Neighbor Totoro follows two sisters who are relocated to the rural part of Japan with their father.
Ponyo centers around Sosuke who rescues a goldfish trapped in a bottle.
Princess Mononoke follows Ashitaka, a heroic warrior who has been cursed.
Kiki’s Delivery Service centers around a thirteen-year-old girl who wants to get independent.
Castle in the Sky revolves around Pazu whose life changes when he meets Sheeta.
Grave of the Fireflies follows two siblings who struggle to stay together and survive during war.
