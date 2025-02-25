Spy to Game Night; TOP 10 Comedy thrillers on Netflix and Prime Video

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2025

Here is a list of comedy thrillers to watch.

Spy (Netflix) is about unorthodox secret agent Susan Cooper as she tries to trace a stolen portable nuclear device.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (Prime Video) centers around a thief, who pretends to be an actor and gets involved in a murder investigation and befriends a private detective during the investigation.

The Tuxedo (Netflix) revolves around Jimmy, a simple man and is a driver. Oneday, he tries on a special suit that helps him achieve extraordinary performance.

Emilia Pérez (Prime Video) projects on a Mexican cartel leader who enlists a lawyer to help the cartel leader to disappear and transition into a woman.

The Nice Guys (Prime Video) follows private detective Holland and tough enforcer for hire Jackson who team up to investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl.

The Instigators (Prime Video) is about Rory and Cobby who forms an unlikely partner and throws down a heist. However, things go wrong when they try to outrun police.

Game Night (Prime Video) focuses on a group of friends whose game night turns into a real-life mystery after one of them is kidnapped.

The Other Guys (Netflix) projects on two disgraced cops who are assigned to investigate a case involving a shady capitalist. They must put aside their differences and try to solve the case.

Red Notice (Netflix) follows an FBI agent reluctantly teams up with a renowned art thief in order to catch an even more notorious thief.

It's What's Inside (Netflix) follows a group of friends who are reunited for a pre-wedding. Things fall apart when a surprise guest arrives with a mysterious suitcase.

