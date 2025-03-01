Spy x Family to Haikyu!!; TOP 10 family-friendly Anime on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and more

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2025

Here is a list of family-friendly anime to watch.

Haikyu!! (Netflix) follows Shoyo Hinata, a boy determined to become a great volleyball player despite his small stature.

Silver Spoon (Crunchyroll) revolves around Hachiken who wants to escape citylife, enrolls in an agricultural school where he learns a whole new way of life.

My Hero Academia (Netflix) focuses on a boy who enrolls in a prestigious hero academy and learns what it really means to a hero, after the strongest superhero grants him his own powers.

Spy x Family (Prime Video) projects on a spy who must disguise himself and build a mock family to investigate a political leader. Unbeknownst to him, his wife is an assassin and his daughter has telepathic abilities.

Dr. Stone (Crunchyroll) follows Taiju who wakes from petrification after humanity has turned to stone. He must find his genius friend to rebuild civilization.

Natsume’s Book Of Friends (Prime Video) revolves around Natsume who inherits a book that belongs to his late grandmother. However, the book is filled with names of spirits she defeated.

Little Witch Academia (Netflix) is about Akko who takes inspiration from her idol and enrolls in the Luna Nova Academy for witches. However, she must try to make her way through the top.

Barakamon (Prime Video) centers around a calligrapher who is set faraway island for punching a critic. There he meets friendly people that help him change his attitude.

Kuroko's Basketball (Netflix) projects on a high school basketball team trying to make it to the national tournament.

Mob Psycho 100 (JioHotstar) centers around Kageyama, a school boy who is blessed with supernatural powers but leads an emotionally disturbed life.

