Squid Game 2 and more upcoming Korean drama sequels and their OTT release dates
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 17, 2024
Squid Game 2, Gyeongseong Creature 2 and more K-drama sequel release dates are out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It seems as 2024 and 2025 will be a treat to K-drama lovers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2 will mostly release in 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All of Us Are Dead season 2 will release on Netflix in mid 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gyeongseong Creature season 2 will release on Netflix in January 2, 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hellbound season 2 will release on Netflix at the end of this year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about trapped students must escape their high school after zombie virus outbreak.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This Netflix series is about fight for survival against monsters born of human greed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebrities who have degrees from Delhi University
Find Out More