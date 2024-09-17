Squid Game 2 and more upcoming Korean drama sequels and their OTT release dates

Janhvi Sharma | Sep 17, 2024

Squid Game 2, Gyeongseong Creature 2 and more K-drama sequel release dates are out.

It seems as 2024 and 2025 will be a treat to K-drama lovers.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo 2 will mostly release in 2025.

All of Us Are Dead season 2 will release on Netflix in mid 2025.

Gyeongseong Creature season 2 will release on Netflix in January 2, 2025.

Squid Game 2 will premiere on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

Hellbound season 2 will release on Netflix at the end of this year.

The story is about trapped students must escape their high school after zombie virus outbreak.

This Netflix series is about fight for survival against monsters born of human greed.

