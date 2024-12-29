Squid Game 2 to Kaala Paani: Top 10 survival web series to watch on Netflix for all chills and thrills
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 29, 2024
Squid Game season 2 is trending. The K-drama is back with deadly games leaving fans at the edge of their seat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All of Us Are Dead on Netflix is about high-school trying to survive a deadly zombie attack.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Home is about a boy and his neighbours trying to survive when humans are turning into monsters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Betaal is a Hindi zombie thriller. It is about tribal villagers and highway officials.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Walking Dead is one of the most successful web series about post-apocalyptic horror.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Keep Breathing is about a lone survivor of a plane crash tying to survive in Canadian wilderness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Summer is about special forces who get together to fight zombies and survive.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alice in Borderland is about a gamer and friends finding themselves stuck in emptied-out version of Tokyo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaala Paani starring Mona Singh and others is about people trying to survive a mysterious disease taking over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Into The Night is about survivors who need to travel at night to be safe from wrath of sun.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani or Mukesh Ambani? Know who earns the most in the family
Find Out More