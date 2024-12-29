Squid Game 2 to Kaala Paani: Top 10 survival web series to watch on Netflix for all chills and thrills

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2024

Squid Game season 2 is trending. The K-drama is back with deadly games leaving fans at the edge of their seat.

All of Us Are Dead on Netflix is about high-school trying to survive a deadly zombie attack.

Sweet Home is about a boy and his neighbours trying to survive when humans are turning into monsters.

Betaal is a Hindi zombie thriller. It is about tribal villagers and highway officials.

The Walking Dead is one of the most successful web series about post-apocalyptic horror.

Keep Breathing is about a lone survivor of a plane crash tying to survive in Canadian wilderness.

Black Summer is about special forces who get together to fight zombies and survive.

Alice in Borderland is about a gamer and friends finding themselves stuck in emptied-out version of Tokyo.

Kaala Paani starring Mona Singh and others is about people trying to survive a mysterious disease taking over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Into The Night is about survivors who need to travel at night to be safe from wrath of sun.

