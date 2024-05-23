Squid Game 2: Know all about the plot, cast, release date and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2024

Squid Game Season 2 has a first peek video released by Netflix.

Netflix teases the next part of the Korean thriller in a trailer that previews what will be available on the service in 2024.

In the airport, a man talking on the phone is seen with Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae).

Additionally, images from the next season of Squid Game were released by Netflix.

Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun, Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, and Gong Yoo as the Salesman are among the well-known faces.

However, Park Gyu-young, who is most recognized for her parts in Sweet Home and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, also plays a character that we get to know.

Although Netflix hasn't revealed many details about the release window, it did announce that Squid Game season 2 will debut in 2024.

