Squid Game 2, Mismatched 3 and more; Top 10 web series trending today in India on Netflix

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2025

Squid Game season 2 is on record breaking spree. The series that is trending on number one position has got more than 68 Million views so far.

Missing You based on Harlan Coben's book is trending on second spot. It revolves around Detective Kat Donovan investigating her father's murder case.

Mismatched season 3 is a hit. Even after weeks of its premiere, it is still trending thanks to Rishi and Dimple's sweet love saga. It has taken the third spot on the list.

La Palma is about a Norwegian family being on a vacation but a volcanic eruption brings disruption. It is on the fourth spot.

Selection Day starring Rajesh Tailang is for all the cricket lovers. The web series on fifth spot is based on Aravind Adiga's novel.

Alice in Borderland is about a gamer who finds herself in a emptied-out Tokyo and is forced to play games to survive. The thriller has taken the sixth spot.

Korean drama When The Phone Rings has kept fans glued to the screen with its twisted storyline. It is on seventh spot.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on real-life events of the Indian plane hijack in 1999. It is eighth on the list.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein season 2 received positive reviews and has made its way to the top 10 trending web series in India.

Black Doves is on the tenth spot. It is about a spy out to seek revenge for her lover's murder.

