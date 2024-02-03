Squid Game 2 to Hellbound: All new Korean dramas and sequels releasing on Netflix in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Netflix is slowly but surely becoming the home for Korean dramas and their lineup for 2024 proves the same.
They have collected an ensemble lineup with a lot of new K-dramas and some new sequels as well.
Fan favourite, Squid Game season 2 boasts a star-studded cast and returns with the life-or-death games.
Sweet Home season 3 continues the monster apocalypse story in the summer of 2024.
Hellbound season 2 introduces a new actor for the cult leader and explores challenges to the prophecy.
Physical: 100 season 2 takes place in an underground mine back during the time of 1950s-60s.
Gyeongseong Creature season 2 follows a spy and a pawn shop owner encountering a creature in 1945.
A Killer Paradox premieres February 9th with a dark comedy thriller about an accidental killer and a detective.
The 8 Show features a game with eight players competing for a prize in a suspenseful political drama.
Parasyte The Grey, a sci-fi horror, tells the story of a woman turned monster and a team hunting parasites.
