Squid Game and other Top 10 most popular Korean dramas as per IMDb

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

Squid Game follows contestants as they play a deadly children's games for a life-changing prize money.

All of Us are Dead is about a high school that becomes ground zero for a zombie apocalypse.

Kingdom is a historical web series where a medieval Korea fights a zombie plague amidst political turmoil.

Crash Landing on You follows a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea, sparking romance.

Sweet Home, monsters born from human desires terrorize an apartment building.

Hellbound is a web series where supernatural beings condemn people to hell as the society grapples with fear.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a healing romance story between a cynical writer and a caring worker.

Vincenzo follows a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who uses his skills for revenge.

The Glory follows a woman who plots an elaborate plan to take revenge against the bullies of destroyed her school life as a child.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo revolves around a lawyer with autism tackling cases with a unique perspective.

