Squid Game and other Top 10 most popular Korean dramas as per IMDb
Nishant
| Apr 03, 2024
Squid Game follows contestants as they play a deadly children's games for a life-changing prize money.
All of Us are Dead is about a high school that becomes ground zero for a zombie apocalypse.
Kingdom is a historical web series where a medieval Korea fights a zombie plague amidst political turmoil.
Crash Landing on You follows a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea, sparking romance.
Sweet Home, monsters born from human desires terrorize an apartment building.
Hellbound is a web series where supernatural beings condemn people to hell as the society grapples with fear.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay is a healing romance story between a cynical writer and a caring worker.
Vincenzo follows a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who uses his skills for revenge.
The Glory follows a woman who plots an elaborate plan to take revenge against the bullies of destroyed her school life as a child.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo revolves around a lawyer with autism tackling cases with a unique perspective.
