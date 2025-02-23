Squid Game to Guardian: The Lonely and Great God; Top 10 Superhit dramas of Gong Yoo
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 23, 2025
Gong Yoo is lauded for his brilliant acting skills, performances and story choices. Here’s a list of top superhit dramas of Gong Yoo
The Silent Sea centers around a group of space explorers who collect samples from an abandoned research facility.
The Trunk centers around a secret marriage service that is uncovered when a trunk washes up on the shore.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows Kim Shin, an immortal goblin who is in search of a human bride.
Coffee Prince centers around Eun-chan who is often mistaken to be a boy.
Big centers around Kang Kyung-joon who finds himself trapped in the body of a 30-year-old pediatrician.
Screen follows an orphan who lost her father at a young age.
Squid Game follows contestants who accept an invitation to complete a game.
Hello My Teacher revolves around Na Bo-ri, a 25-year-old woman who wants to be a teacher.
One Fine Day follows step brother and sister who reunites after fifteen years.
Dating Agency: Cyrano follows a team of talented members who want to help their clients.
