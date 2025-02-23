Squid Game to Guardian: The Lonely and Great God; Top 10 Superhit dramas of Gong Yoo

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2025

Gong Yoo is lauded for his brilliant acting skills, performances and story choices. Here’s a list of top superhit dramas of Gong Yoo

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Silent Sea centers around a group of space explorers who collect samples from an abandoned research facility.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Trunk centers around a secret marriage service that is uncovered when a trunk washes up on the shore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God follows Kim Shin, an immortal goblin who is in search of a human bride.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Coffee Prince centers around Eun-chan who is often mistaken to be a boy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big centers around Kang Kyung-joon who finds himself trapped in the body of a 30-year-old pediatrician.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Screen follows an orphan who lost her father at a young age.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Squid Game follows contestants who accept an invitation to complete a game.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello My Teacher revolves around Na Bo-ri, a 25-year-old woman who wants to be a teacher.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Fine Day follows step brother and sister who reunites after fifteen years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dating Agency: Cyrano follows a team of talented members who want to help their clients.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Sajal Ali inspired latest Pakistani suit collection

 

 Find Out More