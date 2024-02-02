Squid Game season 2 on Netflix: Meet the new cast joining Lee Jung Jae aka Player 456
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
Lee Jung-jae will be returning to Squid Game 2 as the lead. This time, he will be hell bent on finding the mastermind behind the scary game.
While a lot of old members will return to Squid Game 2, there are some new addition too.
Park Sung-hoon who gave a commendable performance in The Glory is a part of Squid Game season 2.
Former member of Iz*One Jo Yu Ri will be seen in Squid Game alongside Park Sung-hoon and others.
The Heirs star Kang Ha-neul has been roped in for Squid Game 2. He's among the new players in the game.
Yim Si-wan who is a member of band ZE: A is going to play a pivotal role in Squid Game season 2.
Wi Ha-joon who played a detective in season one will be back in season 2. He was on a hunt of his missing brother in part 1.
Lee Byung-hun the dreaded Front Man will also make a comeback in season 2.
Park Gyu-young who was in A Good Day To Be A Dog is also entering Squid Game.
Are you excited for Squid Game 2? We definitely are.
