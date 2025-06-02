Squid Game Season 3 to Hunter with a Scalpel: TOP 10 upcoming Korean Dramas to watch in June 2025

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2025

Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.

Mercy for None (Netflix) is about a former gangster who returns to his former self after his brother’s death.

Our Movie (MyDramaList) projects on a film director and an aspiring actress who are both dealing with personal health issues.

The First Night With the Duke (Viki) centres around an ordinary female student who unexpectedly finds herself in a romance novel.

Hunter with a Scalpel (U+ Mobile TV) follows a forensic scientist, Se-hyun, who finds traces of her father’s killings while doing an autopsy.

Head Over Heels (tvN) tells the story of Seung-A, a shaman who knows what will happen in the future, trying to protect her first love.

Squid Game Season 3 (Netflix)- the third instalment of the series, and now players fight for survival in ever-deadlier games.

I Am a Running Mate (TVING) focuses on a model student, who becomes a running mate for the school student council to improve his image.

Salon De Holmes (MyDramaList) depicts the story of four housewives who are overwhelmed with housework.

A Woman Who Swallowed The Sun (AsianWiki) centres around a single mother with a bright and positive personality, raising her daughter alone.

Love Phobia (MyDramaList) tells the story of a VR dating CEO who meets a guarded documentary writer, and they open up about their past traumas.

