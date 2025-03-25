Squid Game to Descendants of the Sun; Top 10 High-rated Korean dramas of all time
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 25, 2025
Here’s a list of high-rated Korean dramas that are a must-watch
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game centers around people who get strange invitations to compete in children’s games.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When Life Gives You Tangerines follows a spirit girl and a steadfast boy on an island.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hyper Knife follows a neurosurgeon who performs illegal sergies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vincenzo centers around a mafia lawyer who returns back to his homeland for revenge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Descendants of the Sun center around a soldier who falls in love with a doctor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Boys Over Flowers revolves around Geum Jan Di who gets a scholarship to a prestigious school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen of Tears follows a couple who struggles with their life after marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Business Proposal follows a girl who goes on a blind date who happens to be her boss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You centers around a girl who accidentally falls in North Korea after paragliding mishap.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All of Us Are Dead revolves around a high school that becomes the center of a zombie outbreak.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Big Fish to Bridge to Terabithia; TOP 10 fantasy adventure movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar
Find Out More