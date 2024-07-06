Srikanth and other new OTT releases to stream this weekend
Nishant
| Jul 06, 2024
Rajkummar Rao plays Srikanth Bolla, a visually challenged industrialist, in this biopic directed by Tushar Hiranandani.
The film portrays Srikanth Bolla's journey as the founder of Bollant Industries and is streaming on Netflix.
Mirzapur, the crime drama returns with its third season, featuring Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi.
The new season of the show recently started streaming on Prime Video from 5th July.
Taylor Swift Vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood is a docu-series delves into the high-profile feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun over music rights.
It explores the $300 million dispute where Braun acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums in 2019 and Swift’s subsequent allegations, on Apple TV.
Garudan is a Tamil action-adventure movie Starring Soori in the key role and directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar.
It follows the story of two friends whose relationship is tested by betrayal and greed, driven by the pursuit of materialistic desires.
Malayalam movie Malayalee from India was finally released on Sony Liv after going through a lot of delays.
The story follows an unemployed young man on an adventure away from his home, which would in-turn end up changing his life.
