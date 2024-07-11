Srikanth and other Top 10 biographical dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar | Jul 11, 2024

Srikanth movies based on the life of blind industrialist Srikanth Bholla is now available on Netflix. It stars Rajkummar Rao.

12th Fail is an inspiring story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar. Vikrant Massey's performance brought him a lot of accolades. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Maidaan on Amazon Prime Video is a biographical drama based on Syed Abdul Rahim - the architect of Indian football.

Shershaah is about Captain Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life in Kargil War. It is on Prime Video.

Chhapaak on Disney+Hotstar is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal - an acid attack victim survivor.

Sam Bahadur is on Zee5. It is a film on first Field Marshal of India - Sam Manekshaw.

Amar Singh Chamkila on Netflix is a must watch. Diljit Dosanjh's performance is too good for words.

Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is on Netflix. It narrates the story of Gangubai Kathiawadi - the most powerful brothel owner.

Soorma is a biographical drama narrating the journey of hockey player Sandeep Singh. Watch it on Netflix.

Manjhi – The Mountain Man is on Netflix. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film is about a man who carves a road on a peak on his own.

