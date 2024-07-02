Stranger Things and 10 other famous Netflix series that will soon have a sequel
Nishant
| Jul 02, 2024
Stranger Things Season 5 will be the epic conclusion to the beloved sci-fi series, set to explore more of the Upside Down.
Bridgerton Season 3 recently concluded but paved the way to the upcoming Season 4.
The fourth season of The Witcher will follow Geralt of Rivia with a new major cast change.
The Night Agent Season 2 will follow up on the intense political thriller with more spy intrigue.
The Hargreeves siblings are set to face new challenges in this final season of The Umbrella Academy Season 4.
The deadly game show, Squid Game is set to return for Season 2 promising even more twists and turns.
Virgin River Season 6 will continue the drama and romance in the quaint town of Virgin River.
Joe Goldberg's story takes more sinister turns as the final and 5th season wraps up his dark journey in You.
Heartstopper, the sweet coming-of-age romance of Nick and Charlie returns for more heartfelt moments in Season 3.
3 Body Problem, the new sci-fi adventure of Netflix is also renewed for Season 2 and 3.
The darkly comedic adventures of Wednesday Addams will continue at Nevermore Academy in Wednesday Season 2.
