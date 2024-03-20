Stranger Things and more: Top 10 web series on Netflix that are longer than 3 seasons

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

Stranger Things on Netflix has four seasons. The story is about Eleven and her friends fighting the dark and evil forces.

Ozark has four seasons. The story is about Marty Bryde who is a financial planner and has to launder money for a drug lord.

Peaky Blinders takes fans into the dangerous lanes of Birmingham where law does not prevail. The period drama has 6 seasons.

Breaking Bad has fives seasons. It is about a professor getting into the business of making meth.

The Big Bang Theory has 12 long seasons and all are hilarious. The story of four weird friends will leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

The Vampire Diaries has 8 seasons. It is a supernatural drama meant for those who love the world of vampires.

Israel web series Fauda showcasing the tensions between Israel and Palestine has four intriguing seasons.

Political drama House of Cards has six seasons. The story revolves around Frank Underwood and his wife Claire, the ambitious people wanting to become supreme power.

Orange Is the New Black has seven seasons. It's about Piper who ends up in women's prison for 18 months and has life changing experiences.

FRIENDS has 10 seasons and is one of the best sitcoms ever made. Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Phoebe are friends for life.

