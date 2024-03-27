Stranger Things and other Top 10 best teen dramas streaming on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2024

Heartstopper is a coming-of-age story of a gay teen who falls for a popular rugby player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Never Have I Ever: An Indian-American girl deals with teenage issues like grief, love, and self-acceptance.

Stranger Things follows kids in 1980s Indiana who battle monsters from another dimension and other supernatural powers.

Sex Education follows a teen whose mom is a sex therapist who starts a sex clinic at his school.

Young Royals follows a Swedish prince who falls in love with a classmate at a boarding school.

Elite follows the rich life of wealthy Spanish teens who deal with murder, hookups, and social class.

Wednesday Addams attends a school for outcasts and solves mysteries in the web series Wednesday.

Riverdale takes a dark and weird take on the Archie Comics characters.

On My Block, four best friends navigate high school life in South Central Los Angeles.

XO, Kitty: A teen show from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy goes to boarding school in Korea.

