Stranger Things and other Top 10 best teen dramas streaming on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 27, 2024
Heartstopper is a coming-of-age story of a gay teen who falls for a popular rugby player.
Never Have I Ever: An Indian-American girl deals with teenage issues like grief, love, and self-acceptance.
Stranger Things follows kids in 1980s Indiana who battle monsters from another dimension and other supernatural powers.
Sex Education follows a teen whose mom is a sex therapist who starts a sex clinic at his school.
Young Royals follows a Swedish prince who falls in love with a classmate at a boarding school.
Elite follows the rich life of wealthy Spanish teens who deal with murder, hookups, and social class.
Wednesday Addams attends a school for outcasts and solves mysteries in the web series Wednesday.
Riverdale takes a dark and weird take on the Archie Comics characters.
On My Block, four best friends navigate high school life in South Central Los Angeles.
XO, Kitty: A teen show from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy goes to boarding school in Korea.
