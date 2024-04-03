Stranger Things and other Top 10 famous web series on OTT platforms you should rewatch
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2024
Stranger Things, with a blend of supernatural elements, government conspiracies, and coming-of-age drama. On Netflix.
Breaking Bad follows the transformation of a high school chemistry teacher into a ruthless drug lord. On Netflix.
Game of Thrones, an epic fantasy series known for its intricate plotlines, complex characters, and stunning visuals. On Jio Cinema
The Crown chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. On Netflix.
Black Mirror is an anthology series exploring the dark side of modern society and technology. On Netflix.
Set in the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian follows a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. On Hotstar.
Fleabag, a dark comedy-drama that follows the life of a witty and troubled woman navigating modern life in London. On Prime Video.
Based on the book series, The Witcher follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter in a medieval fantasy world. On Netflix.
Narcos chronicles the rise and fall of drug cartels in Colombia, focusing on the life of Pablo Escobar. On Netflix.
