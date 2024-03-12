Stranger Things and other Top 10 most watched TV shows on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

Wednesday is one of the most-watched web series on Netflix following the story of Wednesday Addams played by Jenna Ortega.

Stranger Things 4 followed Hawkins's crew as they faced renewed threats from the Upside Down in the fourth season.

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was a dramatization of the life and crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The first season of lavish drama Bridgerton set in Regency-era London is the fourth most watched web series.

The Queen's Gambit: A limited series chronicled the rise of young chess prodigy, Beth Harmon.

The Night Agent follows a government agent with the unique ability to see a person's past.

The third season of Stranger Things follows Eleven and her friends face a powerful new entity from the Upside Down.

Bridgerton’s second season continues with a focus on new romantic entanglements and societal pressures.

Fool Me Once: Limited Series follows magicians attempting to fool a panel of experts with their illusions and trickery.

The Witcher: Season 1 follows Geralt of Rivia in his monster hunter journey through a war-torn world.

