Stranger Things and other Top 10 most watched TV shows on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Wednesday is one of the most-watched web series on Netflix following the story of Wednesday Addams played by Jenna Ortega.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stranger Things 4 followed Hawkins's crew as they faced renewed threats from the Upside Down in the fourth season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was a dramatization of the life and crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first season of lavish drama Bridgerton set in Regency-era London is the fourth most watched web series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Queen's Gambit: A limited series chronicled the rise of young chess prodigy, Beth Harmon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Night Agent follows a government agent with the unique ability to see a person's past.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third season of Stranger Things follows Eleven and her friends face a powerful new entity from the Upside Down.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bridgerton’s second season continues with a focus on new romantic entanglements and societal pressures.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fool Me Once: Limited Series follows magicians attempting to fool a panel of experts with their illusions and trickery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Witcher: Season 1 follows Geralt of Rivia in his monster hunter journey through a war-torn world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 films on Netflix for career inspiration
Find Out More