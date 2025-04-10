Strangers From Hell to 365: Repeat The Year; TOP 10 psychological thriller Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Roger KhuraijamSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mouse (Prime Video) centers around Jeong Ba-reum, a dedicated police officer, who faces a life-altering experience when he comes across a psychopath.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Strangers From Hell (Prime Video) tells the story of Yoon Jong-woo, a young man who finds a cheap and weird apartment and must share the kitchen and bathroom with weird residents.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Save Me (Prime Video) revolves around four young men who come to the rescue of a former classmate whose family has been sucked into the clutches of a religious cult.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extracurricular (Netflix) projects on a teenager who involves himself in a dangerous business to pay his tuition fee. However, things soon take a turn for the worse when his peers take an interest in his dark secret.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
365: Repeat The Year (Viki) focuses on ten people from different walks of life who travel back in time to lead a perfect life. However, baffling cases take place and bring a twist to their fates.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Glory (Netflix) follows a young woman, bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school, plans the best way to get revenge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Frog (Netflix) centers around a man who rents a room in the remote countryside. However, when a ghostly woman arrives as a guest and rents the room, things change.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Midnight (Prime Video) follows Kyeong-mi, a deaf woman, who becomes a target of a serial killer after she witnesses the serial killer stabbing someone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Silent Sea (Netflix) follows scientist Song Ji‑An joins a hand-picked team of elite personnel on a mission to the Moon and tries to retrieve a mysterious and sensitive sample.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Doubt (Viki) revolves around Jang Tae-su, a criminal profiler, who has earned everyone's trust and respect in South Korea. However, he finds that his daughter is involved in a crime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Vincenzo to Queen of Tears and Descendant of the Sun; Top 10 popular Korean dramas of Song Joong-ki