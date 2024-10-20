Stree 2 and more: Top 15 horror Hindi movies to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 20, 2024
Stree 2 is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is a horror comedy that is spooky and entertaining.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shaitaan is on Netflix. The movie starring R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn will give you nightmares.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix is a horror comedy. Tabu features as a ghost in this Kartik Aaryan starrer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is on Amazon Prime Video. A shipping officer has to investigate a haunted ship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Roohi is on Netflix. A woman gets possessed after she is kidnapped. Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and more are a part of this film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pari is a 2018 movie starring Anushka Sharma. The movie is about a man trying to help a mysterious woman who is chained in her house.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chhorii is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is of a couple who witness supernatural events after moving into a remote place.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoothnath is a horror comedy with Amitabh Bachchan being a ghost. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bulbbul is on Netflix. It is about a child bride and her shocking past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
1920 is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is by Vikram Bhatt. It is about about a husband doing everything possible to get his possessed wife back.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
13B is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is of Manohar who is haunted by a ghost through Television.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Darna Mana Hai is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about friends who related to spooky tales when stranded.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Krishna Cottage is on JioCinema. Friends take shelter in a cottage that is haunted.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phone Bhoot is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around two ghost hunters and a poltergeist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Thi Daayan is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a magician who gets hallucinations of his dead sister.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's cute pictures will make you fall for them
Find Out More