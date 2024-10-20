Stree 2 and more: Top 15 horror Hindi movies to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2024

Stree 2 is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is a horror comedy that is spooky and entertaining.

Shaitaan is on Netflix. The movie starring R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn will give you nightmares.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix is a horror comedy. Tabu features as a ghost in this Kartik Aaryan starrer.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is on Amazon Prime Video. A shipping officer has to investigate a haunted ship.

Roohi is on Netflix. A woman gets possessed after she is kidnapped. Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and more are a part of this film.

Pari is a 2018 movie starring Anushka Sharma. The movie is about a man trying to help a mysterious woman who is chained in her house.

Chhorii is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is of a couple who witness supernatural events after moving into a remote place.

Bhoothnath is a horror comedy with Amitabh Bachchan being a ghost. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Bulbbul is on Netflix. It is about a child bride and her shocking past.

1920 is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is by Vikram Bhatt. It is about about a husband doing everything possible to get his possessed wife back.

13B is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is of Manohar who is haunted by a ghost through Television.

Darna Mana Hai is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about friends who related to spooky tales when stranded.

Krishna Cottage is on JioCinema. Friends take shelter in a cottage that is haunted.

Phone Bhoot is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around two ghost hunters and a poltergeist.

Ek Thi Daayan is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a magician who gets hallucinations of his dead sister.

