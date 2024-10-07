Stree 2 and more Top 7 new OTT releases of this week
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 07, 2024
Stree 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Video rent free from October 11. Sarkate Ka Atank is entertaining and how.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Menendez Brothers, a true crime documentary, begins streaming on Netflix from October 7.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Starting 5 is a sports drama. The documentary is all about Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum's journey.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On October 10, Citadel: Diana will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is the Italian spin-off of the web series Citadel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On October 10, Girl Haunts Boy will also hit Netflix. It is about a boy who becomes friends with the spirit of a girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is an animated series that will be available to watch on Netflix from October 10.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Jawaan Hai is coming to OTT on October 11. The web series helmed by Sumeet Vyas will stream on SonyLIV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The first instalment of season 4 of Outer Banks will begin streaming on October 10 on Netflix. It is all about treasure hunting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's movie Sarfira that released in July is finally making it to OTT. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar from October 11.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Disclaimer, a psychological thriller, will captivate the audience as it will stream on AppleTV+ from October 11. It has a 7.5 rating on IMDb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss 18 star Nyrraa Banerji's Top 10 bold and beautiful pics
Find Out More