Stree 2 on OTT: Where and when to watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy

Nikita Thakkar | Sep 13, 2024

Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor has turned into a major blockbuster hit.

The film has cameos of Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar.

At the box office, Stree 2 has broken the record of Animal and many other films.

Now everyone is desperately looking forward to Stree 2's OTT release.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Stree 2 may release on OTT on September 27.

The report states that Netflix has got the rights for its digital streaming.

However, there is confusion over the same as Amazon Prime Video is also said to be the streaming partner for the horror comedy.

The story of Stree 2 is once again based in Chanderi and this time, the gang deals with mighty Sarkata.

It takes over from its prequel that had Vicky being the saviour of Chanderi from Stree.

We await official confirmation on Stree 2's OTT release.

