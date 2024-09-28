Stree 2 to Badhaai Do: Top 9 comedy films to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 28, 2024
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer movie Stree 2 is now on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is on rental basis.
Bad Newwz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and others is now on Prime Video. The comedy drama is about a woman in a heteropaternal superfecundation situation.
Madgaon Express is a laugh riot. The story of three friends and their thrilling Goa trip will make your funny bones tickle.
Bhediya is on JioCinema. The story revolves around Bhaskar who gets bitten by a wolf and his life changes. It stars Varun Dhawan in leading role.
Badhaai Do is on Netflix. The movie is about a gay guy and a lesbian woman getting married due to societal pressure.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror comedy. Kartik Aaryan is Rooh Baba who solves a mystery behind a dreaded ghost. Watch on Netflix.
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is on JioCinema. Prem falls in love with Jenny. But she loves someone else. The comedy is just too good.
Garam Masala is on Disney+Hotstar. The story of two photographer friends who turn frenemies as they compete over flirting with girls.
Welcome movie does not have one dull moment. This movie made characters like Majnu Bhaiya and Uday Shetty iconic. It is on JioCinema.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. is on Amazon Prime Video. A local goon enrols in medical college to become a doctor to fulfil his father's dream.
