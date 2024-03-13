Stree and other Top 10 scary horror movies based on folklore and myths on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Stree is a horror-comedy inspired by the Nale Ba legend of a witch attacking men at the night of an event. On Netflix.
Tumbbad is an Indian horror film based on the myth of a cursed being and the Goddess of Prosperity, on Prime Video.
Bulbbul is a fantasy horror movie with a feminist twist on the chudail legend set in 19th-century West Bengal.on Netflix.
Kothanodi, an Assamese horror anthology based on four folktales involving disturbing events and dark secrets. On SonyLIV.
The Witch is another historical horror set in 17th century with a family haunted by a witch in Puritan New England on Prime Video.
The Skeleton Key is a horror thriller involving a nurse encountering a dark history of possession and curses, on Jio Cinema.
The Wailing is a horror drama story of a mysterious sickness breaking out when a new member arrives in the village. On Prime Video.
The Curse of La Llorona is a horror based on a vengeful spirit targeting children. On Prime Video
Midsommar is a psychological horror where a group visiting a Swedish festival encounters a sinister pagan cult. On Apple TV.
