Stree, Bhediya and other Top 10 horror comedy movies on Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2024
Golmaal Again on Disney+ Hotstar is about five young men who return to their orphanage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan's Bhediya on JioCinema is about a man who gets bitten by a wolf.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Roohi features Janhvi Kapoor in main roles. This is a horror-comedy movie on Netflix about two small-town boys who get abducted by a witch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree is a horror-comedy movie about a mysterious woman who visits the town and takes men along with her. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Amazon Prime Video is about an NRI couple who stay in their ancestral village.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phillauri on Disney+ Hotstar is about a young NRI who marries a tree, but gets married to a ghost.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhootnath Returns is about a ghost who has attained salvation. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Broken News can be watched on Zee 5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nanu Ki Jaanu is about a property dealer who scares landlords on Zee 5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix is about a young man who tries to get rid of a ghost.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar on Disney+ Hotstar is about a man who gets possessed by the ghost.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Heeramandi on OTT: Before Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, check interesting facts about Kothewalis
Find Out More