Stree, Bhediya and other Top 10 horror comedy movies on Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

Golmaal Again on Disney+ Hotstar is about five young men who return to their orphanage.

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya on JioCinema is about a man who gets bitten by a wolf.

Roohi features Janhvi Kapoor in main roles. This is a horror-comedy movie on Netflix about two small-town boys who get abducted by a witch.

Stree is a horror-comedy movie about a mysterious woman who visits the town and takes men along with her. Watch on Netflix.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Amazon Prime Video is about an NRI couple who stay in their ancestral village.

Phillauri on Disney+ Hotstar is about a young NRI who marries a tree, but gets married to a ghost.

Bhootnath Returns is about a ghost who has attained salvation. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Broken News can be watched on Zee 5.

Nanu Ki Jaanu is about a property dealer who scares landlords on Zee 5.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix is about a young man who tries to get rid of a ghost.

Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar on Disney+ Hotstar is about a man who gets possessed by the ghost.

