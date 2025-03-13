Strong Girl BongSoon to Mr Queen; Top 10 Korean drama comedies to watch for a good laugh
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 13, 2025
Here’s a list of top Korean drama comedies to watch
Strong Girl BongSoon follows a girl who is blessed with supernatural strength.
Welcome to Waikiki centers around three guys who fail a guesthouse that is facing bankruptcy.
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God revolves around a Goblin who is in search of his bride.
Descendants of the Sun revolves around a soldier and a surgeon.
Mr Queen follows a girl who has the soul of a modern day chef trapped in her body.
Vincenzo follows a mafia lawyer who returns back to his house.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth follows the eye candy warriors of Silla.
The Legend of the Blue Sea revolves around a mermaid who follows the man who has helped her.
My Love From Another Star centers around an alien who has been trapped on Earth for four hundred years.
Rooftop Prince follows a crown prince who is transported through 300 years of time.
Thanks For Reading!
