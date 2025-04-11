Summer Strike to When the Camellia Blooms; TOP 10 Korean Dramas that explore love and healing
Roger Khuraijam
| Apr 11, 2025
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (Netflix) centers around a dentist who moves to a seaside village where she meets a friendly man who intends on helping his neighbours.
Summer Strike (Prime Video) tells the story of Yeo-reum who decides to move to a small village after getting dumped by her boyfriend and losing her mother.
Reply 1988 (Viki) revolves around a group of childhood friends, who live in the same lane, rely on each other to get through their teenage years.
My Liberation Notes (Netflix) follows three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their humdrum lives.
Welcome to Samdalri (Netflix) projects on a photographer who returns to her hometown, after things didn’t work out and bumps into her childhood friend, rekindling an unfinished romance.
When the Weather is Fine (Viki) is about Mok Hae-won who quits her job in Seoul and goes back to Hyecheon, where she briefly lived when she was in high school.
Our Beloved Summer (Netflix) projects on two former lovers who get together when a documentary they filmed during high school goes viral.
Be Melodramatic (Netflix) centers around three friends who pursue different paths in life. But at the end of the day, they return to each other and support each other.
Run On (Netflix) tells the story of a track star who follows his own pace and heart for the first time after a film translator steps into his life
When the Camellia Blooms (Netflix) revolves around Dongbaek, a single mom, meets and falls in love with Yongsik, a do-gooder police officer in their small town.
