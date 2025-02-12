Sunn Mere Dil to Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha; Top 10 Must Watch Pakistani Dramas of Wahaj Ali
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 12, 2025
Wahaj Ali has a massive fan following for his amazing acting skills and drama choices. Here’s a list of his best shows you must-watch
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab and Murtasim who are forced to marry each other.
Sunn Mere Dil follows Bilal Abdullah who is madly in love with Sadaf.
Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha centers on a man who secretly loves her cousin.
Dil Na Umeed To Nahi follows Allah Rakhi who is married to an older man who sells her.
Ishq Jalebi follows an unexpected family reunion ar Muhammad Boota’s residence.
Fitoor centers on Hamza and Dilnasheen whose love life gets complicated on the arrival of a past love interest.
Ehd-e-Wafa follows a group of friends who go through numerous unexpected challenges.
22 Qadam is a sports drama that is for all the women who try to follow their passion.
Mein revolves around two strong opinionated individuals who marry each other.
Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat follows a girl who gets betrayed after her marriage.
