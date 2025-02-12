Sunn Mere Dil to Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha; Top 10 Must Watch Pakistani Dramas of Wahaj Ali

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2025

Wahaj Ali has a massive fan following for his amazing acting skills and drama choices. Here’s a list of his best shows you must-watch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Bin revolves around Meerab and Murtasim who are forced to marry each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunn Mere Dil follows Bilal Abdullah who is madly in love with Sadaf.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha centers on a man who secretly loves her cousin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Na Umeed To Nahi follows Allah Rakhi who is married to an older man who sells her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishq Jalebi follows an unexpected family reunion ar Muhammad Boota’s residence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fitoor centers on Hamza and Dilnasheen whose love life gets complicated on the arrival of a past love interest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ehd-e-Wafa follows a group of friends who go through numerous unexpected challenges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

22 Qadam is a sports drama that is for all the women who try to follow their passion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mein revolves around two strong opinionated individuals who marry each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghissi Pitti Mohabbat follows a girl who gets betrayed after her marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: CTRL to Rekhachithram; Top 10 terrifying crime-suspense thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and more

 

 Find Out More