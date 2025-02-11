Suno Chanda to Chupke Chupke; Top 10 Pakistani dramas to watch with your siblings
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 11, 2025
Are you a fan of Pakistani dramas? Here’s a list of shows you need to watch with your sibling
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda revolves around two chaotic cousins who are forced to marry one another.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fairy Tale follows a girl who participates in a competition with heavy prize money.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kala Doriya is a romantic comedy drama that stars Sana Javed and Osman Khalid.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ishq Jalebi follows an unusual family reunion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chupke Chupke follows a girl who doesn’t want to study and her cousin brother who is her teacher.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ehd-e-Wafa follows a group of friends who are enjoying their student life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda 2 revolves around Jia and Arsal who have to figure out their relationship for the future.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Tum revolves around two chaotic neighbours who consider each other as competition.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pyaar Ke Sadqay follows Mahjabeen, an innocent sweet girl who is cheated by her friend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fairy Tale 2 is the sequel of the first season and shows the cute-funny chemistry between the leads.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dhoom Dhaam to Marco; Latest OTT releases this week (10th February to 16th February)
Find Out More