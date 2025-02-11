Suno Chanda to Chupke Chupke; Top 10 Pakistani dramas to watch with your siblings

Are you a fan of Pakistani dramas? Here’s a list of shows you need to watch with your sibling

Suno Chanda revolves around two chaotic cousins who are forced to marry one another.

Fairy Tale follows a girl who participates in a competition with heavy prize money.

Kala Doriya is a romantic comedy drama that stars Sana Javed and Osman Khalid.

Ishq Jalebi follows an unusual family reunion.

Chupke Chupke follows a girl who doesn’t want to study and her cousin brother who is her teacher.

Ehd-e-Wafa follows a group of friends who are enjoying their student life.

Suno Chanda 2 revolves around Jia and Arsal who have to figure out their relationship for the future.

Hum Tum revolves around two chaotic neighbours who consider each other as competition.

Pyaar Ke Sadqay follows Mahjabeen, an innocent sweet girl who is cheated by her friend.

Fairy Tale 2 is the sequel of the first season and shows the cute-funny chemistry between the leads.

