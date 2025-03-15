Suno Chanda season three announced? Release date, cast and more
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 15, 2025
Suno Chanda is one of the superhit hit rom-com Pakistani dramas that won people's hearts.
Suno Chanda grabbed the attention of the people with its powerful storyline.
The show was first aired in 2018 on Hum Tv which was directed by Ahson Talish and written by Saima Akram.
Suno Chanda featured Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed in the roles of Arslan and Ajiya.
The story revolves around two chaotic cousins who are forced to marry each other.
The popularity of the show led to its second season and now the third season is expected to premiere soon.
Actress Nadia Khan opened about the upcoming season and says that it might be shot in the UK.
The lead actor Farhan Saeed said, “I really want to do Suno Chanda 3.”
As per reports, Suno Chanda season 3 will be released during the month of Ramadan in 2026.
