Suno Chanda to Ishq Jalebi; Top 10 Pakistani comedy drama you can watch on YouTube
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 08, 2025
These Pakistani comedy drama provide entertainment, memorable characters and captivating plots.
Chupke chupke revolves around humorous rivalry in a joint family.
Fairy tale is comical love story between Farjaad Khan and Umeed Pasha.
Suno Chanda center love hate relationship with funny family dynamics.
Ishq Jalebi drama shows comedy family conflict.
Prem Gali is one of the best classic comedy.
Chand Tara revolves around relationship between joint family.
Paristan is about young women falling for a strict young man.
Meen se Mohabbat is an unexpected love story.
Hum Tum is a childhood enemies to lovers comedy drama.
