Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Top 10 performances to watch today on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024

On what would be his 38th birthday, we celebrate the captivating artistry of Sushant Singh Rajput through his best works in Bollywood.

Kai Po Che! is an emotional drama about three friends navigating their dreams as aspiring cricketers. On Netflix.

Sushant's acclaimed portrayal of the iconic Indian cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Chhichhore is a heartwarming story that delves into the bond between college friends. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Kedarnath is a romantic disaster film set against the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath floods. On Zee5.

Shuddh Desi Romance, a quirky rom-com explores modern notions of love and commitment. On Prime Video.

Dil Bechara was Sushant's last film, a bittersweet romantic drama based on John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Sushant also delivered a supporting role in the satirical comedy PK. On Netflix.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! is a gripping detective thriller based on the iconic Satyajit Ray in which Sushant plays the titular role. On Prime Video.

Sushant stars in the reincarnation love story, Raabta as Shiv. On Prime Video.

Gritty drama movie Sonchiriya, set in the Chambal Valley, Sushant portrays Lakhna, a conflicted member. On Zee5.

