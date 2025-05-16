Suspicious Partner to Healer: Top 10 popular K-dramas of Ji Chang Wook you must watch
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 16, 2025
Here’s a list of superhit Korean dramas of Ji Chang Wook
Welcome to Samdal-ri, which centers around a photographer who returns to her hometown and meets her childhood friend.
Healer follows Kim Moon-Ho, a popular reporter who happens to know the truth of a case.
Gangnam B-Side follows Jae-Hee, who knows the secret behind mysterious disappearances.
Suspicious Partner follows a young woman who grows close to a prosecutor.
The K2 revolves around highly trained special ops agents.
Backstreet Rookie revolves around a former troublemaker who applies for a job.
The Worst of Evil revolves around a police officer who goes undercover to uncover mega crime.
Lovestruck in the City centers around a passionate architect who falls in love with a free-spirited woman.
Queen Woo highlights the story of a queen who must marry a power-hungry prince after her husband’s death.
The Empress Ki follows a warrior girl who is a servant at the Mongol Yuan court.
