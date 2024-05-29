Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and 8 other historical movies and web series on Zee5

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2024

Swatantra Veer Savarkar delves into the journey of Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar also known as Veer Savarkar.

The movie stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role and was recently released on Zee5.

Taj: Divided by Blood explores the Mughal Empire, focusing on the complex relationships and power struggles within the royal family.

Rangbaaz is based on real-life gangster stories from India, depicting the rise and fall of notorious figures against the backdrop of Indian politics.

The Forgotten Army follows the story of the Indian National Army led by Subhas Chandra Bose during World War II.

Raazi is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, following an Indian spy married into a Pakistani military family to gather intelligence.

Main Atal Hoon dives into the life of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an iconic figure in Indian politics.

Sam Bahadur is biographical movie based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

Jhansi Ki Rani is a historical drama series that portrays the life and struggles of Rani Lakshmibai, the Queen of Jhansi.

