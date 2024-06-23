Sweet Home 3 and other intense survival K-dramas on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 23, 2024
Sweet Home, residents of a decaying apartment building confront horrifying monsters that reflect human despair and survival instincts. On Netflix.
The third season of Sweet Home is set to release on Netflix starting July 19, 2024.
D-Day, set in Seoul after a devastating earthquake, this K-drama follows courageous doctors and relief workers fighting for survival amidst chaos. On Viki.
Hellbound is a thriller that explores a world where an angel condemns people based on decrees, sparking fear and self-reflection. On Netflix.
Dark Hole follows survivors who must escape the monstrous effects of a dark fog from a sinkhole that transforms humans into mutants. On MX Player.
Liar Game involves contestants in a high-stakes game of deception to win a massive prize, emphasizing trust and manipulation. On Netflix.
Duty After School, high school seniors are trained by the military to combat a deadly alien invasion, blending survival with dark humor. On Viki.
Kingdom is a historical zombie apocalypse series set in the Joseon era combining a political intrigue plot with a deadly outbreak. On Netflix.
Happiness, amid a zombie outbreak, residents of a luxurious apartment navigate chaos and moral dilemmas. On Viki.
The Silent Sea, set in a future where water is scarce, a space mission crew ventures to the moon to secure vital resources. On Netflix.
All of Us Are Dead follows high school students who face a terrifying zombie virus outbreak that transforms their school into a battleground. On Netflix.
