Sweet Home to Love Alarm: TOP 10 sci-fi Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video, Viki and more
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 23, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Love Alarm (Netflix) is set in a world where a mobile app notifies whether someone has romantic feelings within their vicinity.
Please Don’t Date Him (Prime Video) centres around an AI programmer who saves people struggling with their relationships using AI.
Rugal (Netflix) is about a policeman who tries to bring down the largest crime organisation in South Korea.
The Silent Sea (Netflix) focuses on a group of space explorers who are to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility.
Are You Human? (Viki) project on Oh Laura, a renowned scientist, who makes a robotic son to save the family fortune.
Grid (MyDramaList) centres around the General Affairs Bureau and detectives who investigate to save mankind in crisis.
Memories Of The Alhambra (Netflix) is about a company CEO and a hostel owner who get entangled in a series of mysterious incidents.
A Time Called You (Netflix) follows a young woman who is declared dead, suddenly transported back in time to a high school student.
Tomorrow (Netflix) follows Choi Joon-woong, a young job seeker, who becomes a grip after an accident.
Sweet Home (Netflix) depicts the story of a boy who must fight to survive after her family died in an accident.
