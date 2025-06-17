Taare Zameen Par to 3 Idiots: TOP 10 movies of Aamir Khan to watch before Sitaare Zameen Par releases
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 17, 2025
Here is a list of Aamir Khan movies to watch.
Mangal Pandey: The Rising (Prime Video) is based on the life of Mangal Pandey, a Key figure in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
Rang de Basanti (Prime Video) follows a British film student travelling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement.
PK (Netflix) tells the story of an alien who lands on Earth on a research mission. However, he lost his communication device as he landed.
Dangal (Prime Video) projects a former wrestler, decides to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters.
3 Idiots (Prime Video) focuses on the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college.
Akele Hum Akele Tum (YouTube) centres around Rohit Kumar, an aspiring playback singer and Kiran, an ambitious classical singer. They meet, fall in love and get married shortly.
Raja Hindustani (JioHotstar) follows Raja, a taxi driver, who falls in love with Aarti, a rich girl, and marries her against her parents' wishes.
Laagan (Prime Video) focuses on the inhabitants of a village who challenge an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying taxes.
Ghajini (Prime Video) tells the story of Sanjay, who seeks violent revenge for an attack which killed his fiancée and caused his anterograde amnesia.
Taare Zameen Par (JioHotstar) follows Ishaan, an 8-year-old boy whose academic performance is poor, sent to a boarding school where he meets his new art teacher.
