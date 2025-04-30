Talaash to Gone Girl: 9 Gripping thrillers you need to rewatch on OTT
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 30, 2025
Talaash (Netflix): Inspector Shekhawat (played by Aamir Khan) must deal with a not so suspected accident case while him and his wife deal with the loss of their son
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No Smoking (Zee5): K (played by John Abraham), a chainsmoker, must leave smoking for good after he visits a rehabilitation centre due to his marriage falling apart
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam (JioHotstar): Vijay (Played by Ajay Devgan) won’t leave any stone unturned after policewoman's son’s disappearance threatens the future of his family
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan (JioHotstar): Arun (played by Vishnu Vishal) must chase down this psychotic killer who targets school girls after giving up on his dream of becoming a film-maker
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday (Netflix): A retired police commissioner must solve the most memorable case of his career after a phone call about bomb scare in Mumbai
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Simple Favour (Prime Video): Steaphanie & Sean must solve the case of Sean’s wife, Emily's sudden disappearance but with a twist
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nightcrawler (Apple TV): Jake Gyllenhall plays Lou, a thief turned photojournalist falls into desperation to stay ahead of the game to sell his footages
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cube (Prime Video): Several strangers one day awaken in a prison of cubic cells where they have no idea how to get out of it
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gone Girl (Apple TV): Nick Dunne (played by Ben Affleck) suddenly finds out that all his media attention has shifted to his wife after she suddenly disappears
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Marriage Contract to She was Pretty, K-Dramas You Shouldn’t Miss on Prime Video
Find Out More