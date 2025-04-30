Talaash to Gone Girl: 9 Gripping thrillers you need to rewatch on OTT

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2025

Talaash (Netflix): Inspector Shekhawat (played by Aamir Khan) must deal with a not so suspected accident case while him and his wife deal with the loss of their son

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No Smoking (Zee5): K (played by John Abraham), a chainsmoker, must leave smoking for good after he visits a rehabilitation centre due to his marriage falling apart

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam (JioHotstar): Vijay (Played by Ajay Devgan) won’t leave any stone unturned after policewoman's son’s disappearance threatens the future of his family

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan (JioHotstar): Arun (played by Vishnu Vishal) must chase down this psychotic killer who targets school girls after giving up on his dream of becoming a film-maker

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday (Netflix): A retired police commissioner must solve the most memorable case of his career after a phone call about bomb scare in Mumbai

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Simple Favour (Prime Video): Steaphanie & Sean must solve the case of Sean’s wife, Emily's sudden disappearance but with a twist

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nightcrawler (Apple TV): Jake Gyllenhall plays Lou, a thief turned photojournalist falls into desperation to stay ahead of the game to sell his footages

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cube (Prime Video): Several strangers one day awaken in a prison of cubic cells where they have no idea how to get out of it

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gone Girl (Apple TV): Nick Dunne (played by Ben Affleck) suddenly finds out that all his media attention has shifted to his wife after she suddenly disappears

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Marriage Contract to She was Pretty, K-Dramas You Shouldn’t Miss on Prime Video

 

 Find Out More