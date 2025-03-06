Talaash to Phobia; TOP 10 Bollywood psychological thrillers you must watch
Roger Khuraijam
| Mar 06, 2025
Here is a list of Bollywood psychological thrillers to watch.
Karthik Calling Karthik (Netflix) is about Karthik, an introvert who is always ridiculed by his boss. However, one day, he received a phone call that changed his life.
Talaash (Prime Video) follows Inspector Shekhawat and his wife who are shocked when their son dies. However, Shekhawat distracts himself by solving the mysterious death of an actor.
Kahaani (Prime Video) centers around Vidya, a pregnant woman, who travels to Kolkata from London to search for her missing husband, only to meet a dead end.
Phobia (ZEE5) revolves around Mehak, who develops agoraphobia after a taxi driver assaults her. When she moves into a new apartment, she feels a malevolent force has possessed her.
Andhadhun (Prime Video) projects on a piano player who pretends to be visually-impaired. Somehow, he becomes entangled in a number of problems as he witnesses a murder of a former film actor.
Game Over (Netflix) focuses on Swapna, a game designer who suffers from PTSD and lives alone with her housemaid. Things change when a serial killer enters her house.
Table No. 21 (JioHotstar) is about a couple who got bored with their married life and entered a game show to win an attractive prize. However, the show turns out to be a dangerous survival game.
Forensic (ZEE5) follows a police inspector and a forensic expert team up to catch a serial killer who stalks and murders little girls in a small hill town in Mussoorie.
Posham Pa (ZEE5) centers on a drug addict and mentally unstable woman, seduces and loots men and kills them later. Later, she forces her two daughters to be like her.
HIT: The First Case (Netflix) revolves around Vikram Rudraraju, a police officer of Telangana, who is tasked with investigating the missing case of an eighteen year old girl.
