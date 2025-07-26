Tale of the Nine Tailed to Night Has Come: Top 10 romantic-horror Korean dramas on Netflix
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 26, 2025
The Silent Sea revolves around space explorers who try to take samples from an isolated planet.
Gyeongseong Creature revolves around a group of young people who want to survive.
A Korean Odyssey follows Son Oh-gong, a mythical creature who takes advantage of a girl.
Parasyte: The Grey follows unidentified parasites who hunt down humans.
Oh My Ghost revolves around a gorgeous wandering ghost who lost all her memories.
Hotel del Luna revolves around Jang Man-wol, who is bound to a place due to a grave sin.
Tale of the Nine Tailed revolves around a mythical creature who is tasked to protect humans.
Sweet Home revolves around a troubled teenager and his neighbour who are tasked to hold on to humanity.
The Uncanny Counter follows the employees of Noodle shop by day and demons at night.
Kingdom: Ashin of the North revolves around Ashin and the epidemic that revived the dead king.
