Tale of the Nine Tailed to Night Has Come: Top 10 romantic-horror Korean dramas on Netflix

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2025

The Silent Sea revolves around space explorers who try to take samples from an isolated planet.

Gyeongseong Creature revolves around a group of young people who want to survive.

A Korean Odyssey follows Son Oh-gong, a mythical creature who takes advantage of a girl.

Parasyte: The Grey follows unidentified parasites who hunt down humans.

Oh My Ghost revolves around a gorgeous wandering ghost who lost all her memories.

Hotel del Luna revolves around Jang Man-wol, who is bound to a place due to a grave sin.

Tale of the Nine Tailed revolves around a mythical creature who is tasked to protect humans.

Sweet Home revolves around a troubled teenager and his neighbour who are tasked to hold on to humanity.

The Uncanny Counter follows the employees of Noodle shop by day and demons at night.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North revolves around Ashin and the epidemic that revived the dead king.

