Talentless Nana to Chainsaw Man; TOP 10 darkest Anime series of all time
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 19, 2025
Here is a list of darkest anime series to watch.
Talentless Nana (Prime Video), set in the future, where humanity's only hope is a group of superpowered teenagers known as the Talented.
From the New World (Crunchyroll) projects on a post-apocalyptic world where the remaining humans can now perform telekinesis. Soon, a small group of friends discovers the dark secrets of the past.
Chainsaw Man (Netflix) centers on a young man, who is left for dead and is reborn as a powerful devil-human hybrid after merging with his pet devil.
Terror in Resonance (Crunchyroll) follows a crime organisation called Sphinx. They destroy a nuclear facility and challenge the police to find them before causing another one.
Psycho-Pass (Prime Video) focuses on policewoman Akane who obeys the ruling, computerised Sibyl System. However, she faces a criminal mastermind who can elude the system
Paranoia Agent (Prime Video) centers around an elementary school kid who is given the title ‘Shounen bat’, who has been going around attacking people with his bent, golden bat.
Speed Grapher (Prime Video) is about a former war photographer Saiga Tatsumi. However, he is entangled in a secret underground society and a girl with special powers.
Devilman: Crybaby (Netflix) is set in the world where the demons have reawakened and humanity is in turmoil. A demon-boy is led into a brutal, degenerate war against evil by his mysterious friend.
Elfen Lied (Prime Video) follows Lucy, a young mutant, who is bred by the government to be the ultimate weapon. However, she escapes and while escaping she loses her memory.
Attack On Titan (Prime Video) focuses on Eren and his friends, who join the military to destroy the Titans, gigantic humanoids who live off human flesh.
