Top 10 Indian heist films to watch if you loved Money Heist
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 10, 2025
Calling all heist lovers! Here’s a list of top Indian heist movies you must watch if you love Money Heist
Kick is an action thriller heist film that stars Salman Khan.
Dhoom 2 is the sequel of the blockbuster Dhoom, showing cat and mouse chase.
Happy New Year follows a man who unites a group to execute a special mission.
Special 26 inspired by a real-life story that revolves around a group of con artists.
Dhoom 3 stars Aamir Khan highlights the story of a man expert in mind-blowing stunts.
Don 2 follows a man who escapes along with Vardaan from the prison.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga follows a flight attendant and her business partner on a special mission.
Dhoom released in 2004 features Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Uday Chopra.
Bunty Aur Babli is a comedy-romance drama directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Yash Raj Films.
Baadshaho centers on a group of rebels tasked to steal government seized gold.
