Tell Me What You Saw to Beyond Evil: Top 10 suspense thriller Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and others
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 22, 2025
Get ready for a thrilling experience with these top mystery Korean dramas that will give you a thrilling experience.
Mouse revolves around Jeong Ba-reum, whose life turns upside down when he comes across a psychopath. It is on Prime Video.
Stranger follows Hwang Si-mok, who uses his investigation skills to solve a murder case. It is available on Netflix.
Signal revolves around a mysterious walkie-talkie that connects two detectives from different eras. It is streaming on Netflix
Beyond Evil revolves around two policemen who are tasked to solve a cold case. It is on Netflix.
Save Me revolves around four young men who team up to rescue one of their classmates. It is on Prime Video.
Memorist revolves around a high school student who mysteriously gains superpowers. It is on Prime Video.
He is Psychometric centered around a man who has the power of reading people’s minds. It is available on Prime Video.
Hello Monster follows two detectives who team up for a case and fall in love with each other. It is available on Viki.
My Secret Terrius centers around Kim Bon, who tries to help her neighbour after her husband mysteriously disappears. It is on Prime Video.
Tell Me What You Saw follows a brilliant profiler who returns from seclusion to team up with rookie detectives. It is on Viki.
