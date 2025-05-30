Temptation of Wife to Secret Love Affair: Top 10 Korean dramas about cheating and infidelity

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2025

Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.

The World of the Married (Netflix) follows Ji Sun-woo, a doctor who marries Lee Tae-oh, an aspiring filmmaker. Soon, Lee begins to cheat on Ji Sun-woo.

VIP (Viki) is about a couple who struggle to run a departmental store and deal with customers.

Temptation of Wife (Viki) centres around a woman who loves her husband, but gets betrayed by his cheating on her.

Two Wives (MyDramaList) tells the story of Kang Chul-soo, who divorces his wife to start a new family with a single mother.

Secret Love Affair (Prime Video) focuses on a middle-aged married woman who embarks on an affair with a talented young pianist.

Cheat on Me If You Can (Prime Video) follows an unconventional and intense story about a novelist who wrote a memorandum to her husband, a divorce lawyer.

I Have a Lover (Viki) project on Do-Hae gang and Choi Jin-aeon's marriage ends when their child dies, and Do-Hae has an accident.

Listen to Love (JioHotstar) depicts the story of a husband who tries to protect their marriage with the help of anonymous netizens.

Misty (Netflix) follows Go Hye-ran, who becomes a prime suspect in a murder case, and hires her husband to be her legal counsel.

Love Ft. Marriage and Divorce (Netflix) tells the story of three married couples, each in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

