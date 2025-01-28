Qarz-e-Jaan to Tere Bin; Top 10 must-watch Pakistani dramas of Yumna Zaidi

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2025

Yumna Zaidi continues to be lauded for excellent acting skills and perfect roles she picks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Bin revolves around a young girl named Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Qarz-e-Jaan revolves around a young girl who sets out on the mission to get justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parizaad is a beautiful drama with a great message featuring Yumna Zaidi, Ahmed Ali Akbar and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gentleman revolves around a gangster who wants to leave everything for a TV journalist

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bakhtawar revolves around a small family in which the daughter is forced to live like a man to survive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Raha Dil follows a young innocent girl who got fooled by her friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pyaar ke Sadqay revolves around two individuals unaware of the harsh reality of the world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sinf-e-Aahan revolves around seven girls from different backgrounds who join the Pakistani army.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila revolves around a young girl who is harassed by one of the family members.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Na Umeed To Nahi revolves around the concept of human trafficking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Darr to Obsessed; TOP 10 movies about obsessive love on Prime Video

 

 Find Out More