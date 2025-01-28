Qarz-e-Jaan to Tere Bin; Top 10 must-watch Pakistani dramas of Yumna Zaidi
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 28, 2025
Yumna Zaidi continues to be lauded for excellent acting skills and perfect roles she picks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin revolves around a young girl named Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Qarz-e-Jaan revolves around a young girl who sets out on the mission to get justice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parizaad is a beautiful drama with a great message featuring Yumna Zaidi, Ahmed Ali Akbar and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gentleman revolves around a gangster who wants to leave everything for a TV journalist
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bakhtawar revolves around a small family in which the daughter is forced to live like a man to survive.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Raha Dil follows a young innocent girl who got fooled by her friends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pyaar ke Sadqay revolves around two individuals unaware of the harsh reality of the world.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sinf-e-Aahan revolves around seven girls from different backgrounds who join the Pakistani army.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dar Si Jaati Hai Sila revolves around a young girl who is harassed by one of the family members.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Na Umeed To Nahi revolves around the concept of human trafficking.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Darr to Obsessed; TOP 10 movies about obsessive love on Prime Video
Find Out More