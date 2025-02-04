Tere Bin to Iqtidar; Top 10 Pakistani dramas you enjoy love-hate relationship with
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 04, 2025
Here’s a list of top Pakistani drama that highlights brilliant hate to love storyline and sensational chemistry
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gentleman centers on a journalist who hates the system of corrupt gangsters.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda revolves around two chaotic cousins who hate each other but are forced into marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaisi Teri Khudgari revolves around the son of a rich family madly in love with an innocent girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin centers on Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin Murtasim whom she hates the most.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hum Tum centers on two neighbours who consider each other as competition.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqtidar centers on Mehrunisha, a strong girl who fights against the corrupt politician who killed her brother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alif centers on a girl who struggles to collect money for her brother’s treatment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yaqeen Ka Safar focuses on a girl mistreated by her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers on two individuals who were once college mates.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around Mahjabeen and Abdullah who have to overcome hurdles to be together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Gemini to Sagittarius; top 4 zodiac signs who don't believe in love
Find Out More