Tere Bin to Iqtidar; Top 10 Pakistani dramas you enjoy love-hate relationship with

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2025

Here’s a list of top Pakistani drama that highlights brilliant hate to love storyline and sensational chemistry

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gentleman centers on a journalist who hates the system of corrupt gangsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suno Chanda revolves around two chaotic cousins who hate each other but are forced into marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaisi Teri Khudgari revolves around the son of a rich family madly in love with an innocent girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Bin centers on Meerab who is forced to marry her cousin Murtasim whom she hates the most.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Tum centers on two neighbours who consider each other as competition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iqtidar centers on Mehrunisha, a strong girl who fights against the corrupt politician who killed her brother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alif centers on a girl who struggles to collect money for her brother’s treatment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yaqeen Ka Safar focuses on a girl mistreated by her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Gulzar Hai centers on two individuals who were once college mates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around Mahjabeen and Abdullah who have to overcome hurdles to be together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gemini to Sagittarius; top 4 zodiac signs who don't believe in love

 

 Find Out More