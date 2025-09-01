Tere Bin to Jaan-e-Jahan: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas to watch
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 01, 2025
Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around two individuals deeply in love with each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parizaad revolves around a man with the same name who is mistreated by his family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a son of a rich man who madly loves a middle class girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sher revolves around a man who falls madly in love with his doctor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pyaar Ke Sadqay follows two innocent individuals who are exploited by people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin follows Meerab and Mutasim who are forced to marry each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum focuses on Mustafa and Sharjeena who struggle to live a life together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gentleman follows a gangster who wants to leave everything to be with the girl he loves.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meem Se Mohabbat revolves around two individuals with different personalities who fall in love with each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Dil Mera follows a young man who wants to take revenge from the person responsible for killing his family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Crash Landing on You to Vincenzo and Queen of Tears: Top 10 Korean dramas to watch on Netflix
Find Out More