Tere Bin to Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that are…
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Nov 02, 2025
Jaan Nisar revolves around a girl who is trapped in false love.
Iqtidar is about a girl who fights for her rights against the mighty ones.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai is about a woman who gets a man from her college as her husband.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum (2)
Humsafar presents the story of two cousins who are married to each other as a result of their parents' desires.
Mere Humsafar tells the tale of a girl who gets married to Hamza and her life gets a beautiful turn.
Jaan-e-Jahan, the love of two persons who are secretly involved with each other is the theme of the film.
Hum Tum depicts the lives of two next-door neighbors who treat each other as rivals.
Suno Chanda narrates the story of two noisy cousins who are bonded through a marriage.
Kuch Ankahi is the story of two persons who see each other as rivals.
